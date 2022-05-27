Got 51K Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Letting go of the past. Shanna Moakler is auctioning off her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker, 14 years after their divorce.

“I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, tells Us Weekly exclusively about the auction. “However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!”

The auction is scheduled to run from Friday, May 27, to Tuesday, May 31, although it could potentially be extended depending on how much interest it receives.

Bidding for Moakler’s ring — which features a diamond encrusted band surrounding a large, solitaire stone — starts at $51,000, but she thinks it may go for more. “I’m hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K,” the former pageant queen tells Us.

The Meet the Barkers alum‘s sale comes less than one week after Barker, 46, officially tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino, Italy, following their impromptu Las Vegas ceremony and California courthouse wedding. However, Moakler made it clear that the timing was just a coincidence.

“I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves,” she explained.

Following their lavish nuptials on Sunday, May 22, Moakler told Us exclusively that she has nothing but well-wishes for the newlyweds. “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” she said. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

The former model shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Barker. He is also close with Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship. All three of Moakler’s kids, as well as the children Kardashian, 43, shares with ex Scott Disick, had a role in the Italian wedding.

Moakler has frequently weighed in on the duo’s relationship, even telling Us in February 2021 that she had “no ill will” toward either of them. “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the actress said exclusively at the time. “I absolutely am super happy for them. I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

Last month, the Rhode Island native echoed those sentiments, revealing that she and the rocker had developed an amicable coparenting relationship. “We’re coparenting really great right now,” she told Us in April. “We’re getting along. … I’m happy for that.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

