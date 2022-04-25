Shanna Moakler Is in a ‘Really Great Place’ Coparenting With Travis Barker

Keeping things cordial. Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker have reached an amicable stage of their coparenting relationship after previously butting heads.

“We’re coparenting really great right now,” the former pageant queen, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, April 22, while promoting Miss Nevada USA and Miss Utah USA. “We’re getting along. … I’m happy for that.”

The Rhode Island native welcomed son Landon, now 18, and daughter Alabama, now 16, with the Blink-182 member, 46, ahead of their 2008 split. She and ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya also share daughter Atiana, 23, whom Barker maintains a close bond with.

While Moakler accused the drummer’s partner, Kourtney Kardashian, of putting “a wedge” between her and her kids in May 2021, she told Us on Friday that her previous comments weren’t “the best statement to make.”

The actress explained, “At one point in time, [his relationship] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another. … I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades. My kids and I are in a great headspace.”

Barker and Kardashian, 43, went public with their romance in January 2021, getting engaged nine months later. Ahead of the Grammy nominee’s October 2021 proposal, Moakler revealed that she was not on speaking terms with her children.

By November 2021, however, the former Playboy model had reunited with her son. “My love,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie with Landon at the time. The former Miss USA also shared a photo with Alabama three months later.

The teenagers are now “proud” of Moakler, she told Us exclusively in February following her Celebrity Big Brother stint.

“That was one of the things I was most hoping to do,” the former Bridalplasty host explained at the time. “Their dad’s a rock star and they get to tour the world with him and see him on stage in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, so I thought it was really cool that my kids got to see me on TV doing something really fun and out of the box.”

Moakler is currently feeling “proud” of her work directing and producing the Miss Nevada pageant on May 14 and 15, as well as the Miss Utah competition on May 27 and 28.

“I’ve worked with thousands and thousands of young women over the last decade,” Moakler gushed on Friday of the upcoming events, noting the contestants will all be wearing Miraclesuit, Magicsuit and Skinny Dippers swimwear. “I’ve had the opportunity to really make a difference in their lives and get these young girls out into their communities and doing community service. They get all of these incredible opportunities.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.