Shanna Moakler: Kourtney and Travis 'Put a Wedge' Between Me and the Kids

Silent no more! Shanna Moakler spoke out about ex-husband Travis Barker‘s very public romance with Kourtney Kardashian and how the hot and heavy relationship affects her children.

Moakler, 46, has been coparenting son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, since their divorce was finalized in 2008. However, the Meet the Barkers alum said that now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, is “putting a wedge” in her relationship with the teens.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” the former Miss USA told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that she now feels a “severe distancing” between her and the children. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.”

While she appreciates the gestures, Moakler isn’t thrilled with the effect Barker’s new romance has had on her own relationships with Landon and Alabama.

“I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother,” she told Us.

Alabama took to social media on Tuesday, May 18 to claim that Moakler isn’t “completely” involved as a mother. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” the teen shared via Instagram. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Landon, for his part, said his mother could “do better” than her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, in contrast to calling his father and Kardashian’s romance “true love” on social media.

During her interview with Us, Moakler refuted Alabama’s claims.

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true, you know, not just about me as a parent, but also about my relationship,” she said. “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? You know, it’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people who are very calculating, very manipulative and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

In the meantime, the designer is focusing on work until her kids are open to healing their maternal relationship.

“I have the Skinny Dippers swimsuit line coming out, which I’m really proud of and very excited to do,” she teased to Us. “I also have my pageants, the Miss Nevada USA in June and the Miss Utah USA in July and August. So I’m working on pre-production on all of those and just trying to stay positive, and hopefully, at some point in time, when my children kind of see through the veil of this manipulation machine, I’ll be able to heal and build my relationship back up with them again.”

