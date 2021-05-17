A rocky ride. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s relationship has been plagued with custody battles, cheating accusations and more.

The former spouses originally called it quits in 2006 after two years of marriage and welcoming son Landon and daughter Alabama. For the next two years, however, they continued an on and off relationship before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in May 2021, their custody battle got messy in 2014.

“Please keep your drug addict girlfriends away from my kids. All kids from divorced families go through a transition period, I should have never allowed this from when we were separated …” the model texted the drummer at the time, per the court docs.

Barker replied that he “hate[s]” his ex and said he had “nothing nice” to say to her. He also called her a “f—king call girl.”

He also alleged that Moakler was an absent parent to their kids.

“I am a very involved parent. Not only do I regularly take our children to and from school, tutoring, doctors’ appointments, and extracurricular events, but I also see that they do their homework, cook them meals, play with them, plan all of their birthday parties, and select all of their activities. I purchased another home in Cheviot Hills so that we could be closer to their school,” he wrote. “I have concerns about our children’s safety and well-being when in Shanna’s home.”

Despite the drama, the twosome seemingly continued to have joint custody of Landon and Alabama. (The details of their most recent child custody evaluation in March 2018 are sealed). In May 2021, the teenagers made allegations of their own about their mother.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Alabama wrote via Instagram after Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, praised her love for her family. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Landon, meanwhile, wrote on TikTok that Moakler “isn’t in [their] lives like” the Blink-182 musician.

Moakler called the claims “completely rediculous [sic]” at the time via an Instagram comment.

The reignited tension between Moakler and her family came amid Barker’s very public romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

“I have no ill will toward anybody. I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good,” Moakler told Us in February 2021 before opening up about the kids. “It’s not like when they were babies. They’re teenagers. I don’t think they want to hang out with either of their parents at this point. I think they want to hang out with their friends and be teenagers.”

Scroll through for Barker and Moakler’s relationship timeline: