Shanna Moakler is reflecting on her split with ex-husband Travis Barker, alleging cheating, trolling and more.

“I was with him for the first, like, three to four weeks in Atlanta, and then we took a tour bus back from Atlanta to the burn center in Los Angeles,” Moakler, 48, said in a teaser for Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast via TikTok on Monday, January 8. “This is where it went bad.”

Moakler seems to be reflecting on her reconciliation with Barker during his recovery from his near-fatal plane crash in 2008. The text overlay on the video reads, “Shanna breaks down in tears talking about what finally broke her heart with Travis.”

Barker, 48, married Moakler in 2004, and the couple starred in their own 2-season MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, with their children, Landon and Alabama as well as Atiana, Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship. Barker filed for divorce in 2006, but the couple reconciled multiple times, including after their split was finalized in 2008.

“I’ve never shared this with anyone before, so it’s kind of crazy,” Moakler told Bunnie XO on her “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “I got his computer. And we were doing it so the kids could FaceTime him, because mind you, the kids hadn’t seen their dad now for almost a month and a half.”

Moakler went on to detail the emails she allegedly found on Barker’s computer that led to their split.

“When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all of the women,” she shared.

In September 2008, Barker was in a fatal plane crash that killed four of the six people on board and left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. It was during his recovery that Barker reunited with his ex-wife, but the pair called it quits shortly thereafter.

“[The other women] didn’t bother as much as when he went to TMZ and he wrote a comment,” Moakler added in the teaser. “You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s–tty mother I was, what a terrible person I was.”

“I couldn’t f–king believe that he was the one behind some of those comments,” she said through tears. “I left the hospital and I went home and I cried in my mother’s arms for hours.”

The full interview with Moakler will air on “Dumb Blonde” on Wednesday, January 10.

This isn’t the first time Moakler claimed Barker cheated on her. She alleged to Us Weekly in May 2021 that he had an affair with Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s.

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” she claimed. “Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening. … We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

Barker, for his part, wrote in his 2015 book that he “never touched” Kim. He has since moved on with Kourtney Kardashian, who he married in May 2022. The duo welcomed son Rocky in November 2023.

Us Weekly has reached out to Barker for comment.