They didn’t deserve her. Shanna Moakler was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother on Monday, February 14, and didn’t even get a chance to save herself from the chopping block.

The former Miss USA, 46, was voted out unanimously after she wasn’t selected to play in the Veto competition. Head of Household Carson Kressley had originally been working closely with Shanna and Cynthia Bailey. But, the strong duo of Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate somehow convinced Carson and Cynthia to flip on the former beauty queen.

“That’s the thing about Todrick. He is very, very convincing,” Shanna exclusively tells Us. “He can come across as very sincere, very passionate about things, but I just never trusted him and he knew that too.”

Shanna credits Todrick’s manipulation abilities and the fact that “Carson and Cynthia do not know how to play the game” as reasons their master plan to get her evicted worked. “There were so many times that I was trying to talk to Carson,” Shanna says. “And Cynthia just never knew what was going on at all. I just found myself explaining to her over and over and over again, like everything that was going on in the game, and it ended up just biting me in the booty.”

On her way out the door, Shanna told Todrick she planned to get the jury to vote against him if he makes it to the final two chairs.

“I don’t think anyone respects his gameplay because he doesn’t really make it about the game,” the former reality star tells Us. “He makes it kind of personal, and I think he’s really just been riding the coattails of Miesha. Yeah, he won one veto, but otherwise, he hasn’t done anything in this game except be shady and lie to people.”

Nevertheless, Shanna seemed in good spirits as a longtime fan of the show. She was also excited that her children – son Landon and daughter Alabama, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker – “get to see me on TV, doing something really fun” especially because “their dad’s a rock star and they get to tour the world with him and see him on stage in front of hundreds of thousands of fans.”

She adds, “Because of all the drama with the Kardashians and stuff that’s been buzzing around in the media, I wanted America to see me doing my own thing and see me as who I am and my personality.”

What does Shanna think about Todd Bridges winning HOH? And was there ever any awkwardness with Lamar Odom and their mutual connection to the Kardashians? Watch above or scroll down to read the rest of our interview with Shanna!

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly: How are you doing? Did you have a good Valentine’s day?

Shanna Moakler: I did. Yes, I totally did. It was amazing. It was very refreshing to be able to come home and just decompress and be around my things. It was so nice.

Us: Have you seen any of the fan support that you’ve gotten? You had a lot of people pulling for you!

SM: No, I haven’t. I haven’t gotten a chance to go on social media or see anything, but that’s very exciting and refreshing to hear.

Us: A lot of fans want you to win America’s Favorite Houseguest.

SM: Oh, my gosh. That would be very cool.

Us: What’s been the most surprising thing you have learned since you’ve been outside the house?

SM: I really haven’t had the chance to talk to anyone. I think you saying that I’m having a lot of support is probably, like, the coolest thing so far because I thought maybe people were mad at me too because the whole house was so mad at me. I thought maybe the world was mad at me. I didn’t know at that point.

Us: Cynthia and Carson let Todrick and Miesha somehow convince them that getting you out was the smart move. Are they just really gullible or is Todrick really that good?

SM: That’s the thing about Todrick. He is very, very convincing. He can come across as very sincere, very passionate about things, but I just never trusted him and he knew that too. He knew that. He would always say that to me, like, “I want you to trust me. I know you don’t and I want you to trust me.” And there was just a part of me that was like, “There is something not OK with you.” I knew he knew how to play the game, and I knew he was gunning really, really, really strong. Carson and Cynthia do not know how to play the game. I mean, there were so many times that I was trying to talk to Carson, like, “Hey, do you wanna make a final two?” And he’d be like, “Let’s just see what happens.” It was like, “We really can’t [wait to see what happens], Carson, in this game.” We can’t just see what happens. We have to be strategic and make moves, and formulate sort of, like, a process here. And Cynthia just never knew what was going on at all. I just found myself explaining to her over and over and over again, like everything that was going on in the game, and it ended up just biting me in the booty.

Us: Todrick mentioned in the veto meeting that the person who needs the veto hasn’t talked to him in 24 hours, clearly referring to you. When did your relationship start to go downhill?

SM: Oh, the minute that Miesha and him went to Cynthia and Carson and just made their gnarly game plans mine. I was just like, “I’m good.” Like, this is why I didn’t trust you. This is the person I knew who you really were and you would be. And I had even said to Cynthia, like, “Hey, if they try to come and say something to you or try to sway you,” like, “We are in power now. Please come talk to me, just talk to me.” And she was like, “Absolutely.” And they would not talk to me. I literally, at one point, was like, “So they have a four-person alliance that I’m not aware of?” Because they were so angry. I was like, “What could they have possibly have said to you to make you guys this angry to backdoor me in such a mean way?” it was just crazy to me. I could not wrap my brain around it.

Us: I don’t think we could either. And then you weren’t even picked to play in the veto! That must have been so frustrating.

SM: I at least thought I was gonna get the chance to play in the veto. I just thought the odds, like, come on! One in four, come on. You know? And when I didn’t get that, it was fine. I was almost relieved because if I hadn’t won the veto, it was just gonna be another dig for them. So, in a way, I mean, I knew I was going. I knew what their plans were and I had accepted it. There was no talking to them. I just couldn’t talk to them.

Us: There have definitely been some not-so-nice things said about you over the past few days in the house. Do you plan on being friends with anyone outside the house? Who will you talk to?

SM: I really loved Teddi [Mellencamp]. She was just fantastic and just a great spirit and soul, and just so fun. I’ve laughed so hard with her. Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife, just lovely [people]. I definitely would like to hang out with them and, you know, dinner and drinks on me.

Us: You told Julie Chen you were rooting for Todd. He won HOH and is targeting Carson. Thoughts on that?

SM: Of course Carson is the target. Todd has always been part of the “Miesha mafia” that I like to call it. And so he definitely is gonna gun for Carson. He’s definitely working with Todrick and Miesha, and they will vote Carson out as they should.

Us: On your way out the door, you told Todrick you’d convince the jury not to vote for him. I don’t know if you know, but you may not need to do much convincing…

SM: I don’t think I’m gonna have to, that’s what I’ve been saying. I don’t think there’s really any convincing. Todrick was clapping and singing and dancing as I left the house, which I just thought was in poor taste. It was like, “OK, dude, you won. Can you at least let me, like, walk out the door with my dignity? I didn’t do anything to you. Except take down Carson, who was your target.” Like, that was it.

Us: Do you think Todrick has any shot to win, especially if he’s against Miesha?

SM: No, absolutely not. No, no, no, no, no. I don’t think anyone respects his gameplay because he doesn’t really make it about the game. He makes it kind of personal, and I think he’s really just been riding the coattails of Miesha. Yeah, he won one veto, but otherwise, he hasn’t done anything in this game except be shady and lie to people.

Us: I know you’re a big fan but did you have any hesitation doing the show?

SM: No, not at all. I wanted to do this show when they had their first season, when they were actually doing a celebrity version. So, getting the opportunity this year was just like, “It’s a no-brainer. I’m so down.”

Us: Would you do it again if asked?

SM: Oh yeah, I so would do it again. I would definitely do it differently, especially in a celebrity style [season] because people don’t know how to play the game. So, I would definitely do that differently. But yeah, I had so much fun and I would get in much better shape because it was physically hard as well.

Us: When you walked in and saw Lamar, I know you were a little nervous about the Kardashian connection. Was that ever awkward?

SM: No. And that was something I was concerned about. Obviously, my comment heard all around the world on the Wendy Williams Show was not my finest or proudest moment and one I’d like to forget. I definitely wasn’t going to bring it up if he didn’t, but I just wanted to know him organically, just as you would meet someone organically and just base him off of who they are as a person and not by stuff in the media. He was always just a nice person to me.

Us: He took a while in the diary room during the eviction. Maybe he was struggling with voting you out.

SM: Oh, that’s sweet. I haven’t got to see the final episode yet. I don’t know if my heart can take it. I didn’t get to see it. But yeah, obviously the Kardashians are a huge family and that brings a lot of traction, but I try to just keep all that sort of media attention out of it.

Us: Have you been able to see your kids since you’ve been home?

SM: I haven’t seen my kids yet, but they definitely reached out and said that they were proud of me. That was one of the things I was most hoping to do. You know, their dad’s a rock star and they get to tour the world with him and see him on stage in front of hundreds of thousands of fans. So, I thought it was really cool that my kids get to see me on TV, doing something really fun and, you know, out of the box. I also wanted America to get to – because of all the drama with the Kardashians and stuff that’s been buzzing around in the media – I wanted America to see me doing my own thing and see me as who I am and my personality.

Us: I definitely think you accomplished that! You will be voting in the finale for a winner. What factors are going to play into your vote?

SM: I definitely am going to look at who I feel just played an honest and fair game. That doesn’t mean if someone lied or had to make an alliance or break it. That’s not a factor to me. People lie in this game and that’s sometimes, to me, good game play. You have to do that. But, you know, just doing it within the realm of the game and not making it personal and not being vindictive in their game play. That’s how I’m gonna look at it.