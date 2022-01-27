In it to win it? The cast of Celebrity Big Brother season 3 are sharing their thoughts and strategies as they head into several weeks of competition in hopes of winning $250,000.

Us Weekly caught up with the 11 houseguests – former NBA player Lamar Odom, ‘NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, former Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Kattan, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, former UFC champ Miesha Tate and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley – exclusively before they moved into the Big Brother house in Los Angeles.

Each star shared their plans for alliances, competitions and making it to the end, in addition to admitting their potential pitfalls in the game. They will be competing over the course of several weeks in an accelerated version of the long-running summer series hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves.

The house is outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording the celebs’ every move 24 hours a day. They have no contact with the outside world. Fans can watch the celebrities live out their time in the competition via the live feeds, which are available on Paramount+.

Following the premiere, the show will air “multiple nights each week” throughout February, with the finale airing on Wednesday, February 23.

This iteration of the popular reality competition took a three-year hiatus, first premiering in February 2018 with actress Marissa Jaret Winokur beating out TV personality Ross Mathews. For the second season, which aired in 2019, singer and reality star Tamar Braxton won in a landslide vote over NFL player Ricky Williams, becoming the first Black winner of Big Brother in the U.S. So who will take the title this time around?

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on CBS Wednesday, February 2, at 8/7c.

Watch our interviews with the Celebrity Big Brother cast above or scroll down to read their answers…