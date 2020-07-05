‘Big Brother’ Villains Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Being stuck inside a house for 99 days with strangers is going to lead to disagreements. There’s no denying that. However, some just can’t help but cross that line during their time in the Big Brother house, in turn, receiving the title of “villain.” While many lean right into it — Dick Donato sure doesn’t mind the name “Evel Dick” — others are quick to shoot it down.

Jackson Michie, who won season 21 in 2019, was completely shocked by claims of bullying and racism made against him by fellow houseguests Ovi Kabir, David Alexander and Kemi Fakunle.

“I know who I am and I know who I’m not, and I respect women more than anything. I’m very abrasive and I have a lot of energy and passion in everything I say and do. And I’m that way towards everyone. And is it right? No. I know that I need to work on it and tone it down in a lot of areas, but I don’t see race or gender or anyone when I’m having a conversation. And if someone upsets me, they upset me the same way that a guy would,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I know that’s not right, but it has never been anything about demoralizing or being condescending to women.”

He continued: “It was hard hearing that because I’m an only child and I’m a mama’s boy at heart and I love my mom to death, but I know who I am. And I truly do respect women. I hate that someone may think that out there.”

For others, although they come off as villains in the house, they still remain fan-favorites. Season 2’s Dr. Will Kirby came off abrasive during his time on the show, but ultimately took home the win — and was invited back for an all-stars season.

Scroll through the gallery below to get an update on the biggest villains from the series and what they’re up to today.