Ready for round two! Jessica Graf is pregnant, expecting her second child with husband Cody Nickson.

The Big Brother alums announced on Wednesday, May 6, that baby No. 2 is on the way, telling Us Weekly, “God has blessed us with a growing family and we’re beyond happy and grateful to be able to add another beautiful baby to our growing family.”

The pregnant star posted a baby bump shot featuring her husband, 35, and their daughter, Maverick, 13 months, via Instagram, writing, “FINALLY! As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year. A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth, but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean.”

The Florida native went on to write, “Maverick is going to be a big sister! I’m not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she’s always going to be my baby.”

The couple welcomed Maverick in March 2019, five months after tying the knot. (Nickson is also the father of daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.)

“After all the prep and everything, 15 minutes later on St. Patrick’s Day, our little bundle of joy arrived,” the former Marine said during an episode of their “Now What?!” podcast at the time.

Graf announced her first pregnancy in September 2018, but shied away from showing off her baby bump until three months later. She explained via Instagram that she didn’t want to deal with negative social media users.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me to post photos of my bump, and honestly, I’ve chosen not to because people online can be TROLLS! I’m very confident, and rude comments don’t bother me anymore,” the Amazing Race winner captioned a December 2018 photo of her budding belly. “I’ve developed thick skin for it and I’ve also developed one hell of a ‘Blocked’ list so I don’t see most of it. The few rude comments I do see, Cody and I enjoy laughing at because the effort put in to hurt someone you have never mets feelings, it’s pretty pathetic!”