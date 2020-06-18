‘Big Brother’ Stars Slam Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin After Racially Charged Remarks

Big Brother may not be on the air yet, but the conversations are continuing. On Thursday, June 17, Survivor alum Johnny Fairplay revealed that he was deleting the latest episode of his “SurvivorNSFW” podcast, due to comments made by Big Brother alum Mike “Boogie” Malin.

“The Mike Boogie Podcast has been removed from the SurvivorNSFW podcast feed,” the reality star, 46, tweeted. “Having Boogie on, came from a good place. But going back & hearing his comments in full context and not challenging them should not be accepted or ignored. I apologize to those I let down. I’ll do better.”

During the episode, Malin shared his thoughts on Big Brother‘s upcoming all-star season, and the rumors that season 20’s Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans would be appearing.

“They’ve [Tyler and Angela] done a good job in today’s world of the couple doing the social media. They’re like what the two African-Americans are trying to be,” the Big Brother winner said. “What are their names? Bayleigh and, Chris right. They’re trying to do this whole Jay-Z and Beyoncé thing but without the talent and without any good performance on their season.”

He also added: “I mean there’s a whole new wave and it’ll be interesting I think they’ll probably end up with some bad people on there because there’s going to be such a push for diversity. Hey, is that my indoor voice? Whoops.”

Malin first appeared on season 2 of the CBS show in 2001. He later returned for the first all-star season in 2006 and won. In season 14, he returned as a coach.

