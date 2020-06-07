Are we finally getting Big Brother: All-Stars 2? CBS has been quietly contacting former players for a potential all-star season this summer, multiple sources exclusively reveal to Us Weekly.

While negotiations are ongoing, several former winners and notable alumni have been approached about returning for the 20th anniversary of the show, which is hosted by Julie Chen and premiered in July 2000. Sources tell Us some of them declined for various reasons, the risk of COVID-19 being one of them.

Because of the coronavirus, season 22 will look a little different as the season will likely start later than the usual June premiere date. According to insiders, players will also have to be sequestered longer than usual and will have to quarantine for 14 days before entering the game to ensure they are healthy.

The competition reality show has brought back former players before, but fans have been calling for another full all-star season for years. The first (and last) one was back in season 7, which aired in 2006 and was won by Mike “Boogie” Malin.

There was initial worry that the pandemic would cause cancellation of the season entirely, but CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl recently assured fans that wasn’t the case.

“With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on,” Kahl told Deadline in mid-May. “Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.”

CBS had no comment.