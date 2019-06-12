Showmance still on! Big Brother alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans were cuter than ever during a coffee date on Tuesday, June 11.

The couple stepped out in Los Angeles for a post-workout hang. Rummans, 28, showed off her toned physique in a black sports bra and white bike shorts. Meanwhile, Crispen, 24, tied back his signature curls and sported a white, long-sleeve T-shirt, gray shorts and sunglasses. The duo appeared to be in good spirits, holding hands and stealing kisses.

The reality stars fell for each other during season 20 of Big Brother, which aired in 2018. “I’m in love with you,” Rummans confessed on the live feeds in September, to which Crispen replied: “I can’t believe we have the same secret.” They flirted for weeks before making a move.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October 2018 that the duo, who both hail from Hilton Head, South Carolina, were moving in together in Los Angeles. “This whole experience has been a whirlwind, living with each other in the Big Brother house for three months without any contact to the outside world is unlike any other,” they said in a statement at the time. “You really get to know people to the depths of their core. We can’t imagine ourselves being apart and so it was a natural step to make things official in the real world and move in together.”

The former costars added: “We’ve never been happier and are so thankful for this experience that has brought us together.”

Rummans’ brother, Chase Rummans, gushed about Crispen on Twitter in October 2018. “He exceeded my expectations and I can tell from meeting his friends that he is truly a great guy,” he wrote at the time. “I don’t recall ever seeing my sister happier and I have nothing but blessings for their developing relationship. Love them both.”

