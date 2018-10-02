Whirlwind romance! Big Brother season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen has not only moved in with former houseguest Angela Rummans, he’s met some of her family!

“Don’t expect a feed of person info from me but I’ll field this one as I was going to post this later anyway. Tyler was great on the show and is the same person in real life,” Angela’s brother, Chase Rummans, replied to a fan on Twitter on Monday, October 1. “He exceeded my expectations and I can tell from meeting his friends that he is truly a great guy.”

He added: “I don’t recall ever seeing my sister happier and I have nothing but blessings for their developing relationship. Love them both. @AngelaRummans2 @TylerCrispen2.”

The 26-year-old replied that her brother’s remarks about her relationship made her “heart so full.”

“He passes the brother test with exceeds expectations…” Angela tweeted. “Now time to meet dad.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Angela and Tyler, who met and fell in love during season 20, are moving in together in Los Angeles five days after the show’s finale.

“This whole experience has been a whirlwind, living with each other in the Big Brother house for three months without any contact to the outside world is unlike any other,” the duo said in an exclusive statement to Us on Monday, October 1. “You really get to know people to the depths of their core. We can’t imagine ourselves being apart and so it was a natural step for us to make things official in the real world and move in together.”

As for what’s next for the Big Brother couple, Tyler told Us Weekly exclusively after the finale that he’s ready for anything, even a stint on The Amazing Race!

“I’m down if she’s down!” he told Us. “That’s what I’m saying for everything.”

