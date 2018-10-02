On to the next house! Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans — who fell in love during season 20 — are becoming permanent roommates. The couple are moving in together in L.A. less than a week after the show’s finale.

“This whole experience has been a whirlwind, living with each other in the Big Brother house for three months without any contact to the outside world is unlike any other,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. “You really get to know people to the depths of their core. We can’t imagine ourselves being apart and so it was a natural step for us to make things official in the real world and move in together.”

They added: “We’ve never been happier and are so thankful for this experience that has brought us together.”

The Ohio native — who currently lives in Hilton Head, South Carolina — posted an Instagram Story of himself headed to his new place. “I’m coming home babe,” he wrote on Monday, October 1.

The lifeguard became quickly smitten with Rummans on the CBS show. The pair were both in the Level 6 alliance and — although embarrassed in the confessional at times gushing over each other — said “I love you” for the first time inside the BB house. Crispen would go on to lose the $500,000 grand prize to fellow alliance member Kaycee Clark, but he did win America’s Favorite Player for $25,000 in addition to his $50,000 second place prize. Rummans placed fourth in the competition.

The next morning, Crispen told Us that he was “so down” to move in with Rummans. “Turns out she has some extra room and I think I’m going to go crash over there for a little bit.”

Following the finale, the lovebirds jetted off to Las Vegas with the rest of the cast to celebrate the end of summer.

