One serious showmance! Big Brother season 20 contestants Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans exchanged “I love you’s” during an intimate moment captured on the live feeds on Thursday, September 13.

“I’m in love with you,” Rummans, 26, told her castmate after revealing she had a “secret.”

“I can’t believe we have the same secret,” Crispen, 23, replied during the exchange.

She added: “I can’t believe that just came out of my mouth.”

The model and the lifeguard, who are both from Hilton Head, South Carolina, had flirty relationship for weeks before they kissed or got physical with one another. Both Rummans and Crispen worried about how getting into a relationship would affect their game play on Big Brother. Their chemistry, however, proved to be undeniable.

Evicted houseguest Kaitlyn Herman, who also had a flirty relationship with Crispen during her time in the house, revealed she “didn’t expect” Rummans and Crispen to pair up during an interview last month.

“I don’t know, like, it’s interesting. It makes sense. They’re both, like, Hilton Head natives, I guess,” Herman, 24, said on Rob Cesternino’s “Rob Has a Podcast” on August 22. “And they are pretty and they work out, I mean, sure, like it’s fine. I didn’t see that when I was in the house, so this obviously developed recently, since I’ve left. I can’t really give my honest opinion about it because I’m not around them.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

