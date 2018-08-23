If Kaitlyn Herman was still in the Big Brother house, we may have had our first real love triangle of the season. The former houseguest reacted to her former housemates Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans’ developing showmance.

“I don’t know, like, it’s interesting. I didn’t expect it,” the 24-year-old said on Rob Cesternino’s “Rob Has a Podcast” on Wednesday, August 22. “It makes sense. They’re both, like, Hilton Head natives, I guess. And they are pretty and they work out, I mean, sure, like it’s fine. I didn’t see that when I was in the house, so this obviously developed recently, since I’ve left. I can’t really give my honest opinion about it because I’m not around them.”

Herman had a flirty relationship with Crispen during her time in the Big Brother house, and the twosome were also spotted laying in bed together on the live feeds. Her boyfriend, a DJ named Joe Pincus, reacted to her behavior in the house on Instagram in July, writing in part, “I’ve been trying to separate myself from the show and the situation as much as possible.” The twosome have since split.

While Crispen and Rummans have yet to officially start a relationship (or even kiss), fans on social media frequently point out their flirty behavior on the live feeds. Herman, for her part, admitted it was “off-putting” to see her one-time ally “manipulate” people in the game.

“It’s actually very weird because on a game level, he is playing an incredible game and I’m super impressed. And the fact that he’s a super fan, I mean he went in there with a goal and a mission. It’s off-putting, though, to watch the way he manipulated me and he manipulates so many people in that house,” she explained. “To think about the authentic, real moments we had together, and then to think, ‘Was that fake?’ And then to watch him on live feeds say, ‘Kaitlyn was No. 10 for me.’ And then five minutes later he’ll say to Kaycee, ‘I was crying under a sheet the week that Kaitlyn left because she was the realest part of my game,’ but now he’s in a showmance with Angela. Or I don’t know what they are, but it’s very confusing for me, and I feel like I don’t even know who he is, so it makes it a little easier to rewatch it and … disconnect from the hurt that I have now, because I’m like, ‘I don’t even know this kid at all. It’s a lot.”

As for who she wants to take home the $500,000 prize at the end of the game, Herman is conflicted.

“[Tyler’s] obviously playing an incredible game, so I would like for him to win, but I also think now, watching other people play, I think Brett [Robinson] and JC [Mounduix] are both playing good games,” Herman said. “So I’d be proud of him if he won, but I’m not like, ‘Oh my god, he needs to be the winner or my life is ruined.’ A lot of people deserved it.”

Big Brother season 20 airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

