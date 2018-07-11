What happens in the Big Brother house does not stay in the Big Brother house. Season 20 houseguest Kaitlyn Herman has been raising eyebrows this season with her flirty nature toward her fellow hamsters. During live feed videos, she’s been spotted lying in bed with Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson. Additionally, she broke down crying during one episode when Faysal Shafaat began cozying up to Haleigh Broucher, leading many viewers to wonder if she had been romantically interested in him.

Kaitlyn came into the house with a boyfriend, a DJ named Joe Pincus, who goes by the stage name Aire Atlantica. On Tuesday, July 10, an account claiming to be Joe’s sister tweeted, “I’m aireatlantica’s sister and Kaitlyn’s former friend. Stop tweeting at him. We are all aware of her psycho and out of character antics. Trust me, he can and WILL do much better than her and doesn’t need anyone’s pity. If you want to support him, follow and share his music,” the user wrote.

On Wednesday, July 11, Joe responded on his own Twitter account. “I tried to stay silent but clearly that isn’t an option as I’ve been overwhelmed with the volume of everything on TV and social media,” he wrote. “I’ve been trying to separate myself from the show and the situation as much as possible. I did indeed request (not demand) for me ‘show release’ to be pulled, and that is still to be determined (I’m aware people in past seasons have done this). All other accounts reporting ‘insider info’ are lying to you or twisting a story (aside from my sister’s tweet yesterday). Won’t be saying anything else on this – I’ll be focusing on my family and friends, wellbeing and my music. Thanks to the people who have been passing my songs around and not pushing a false narrative, and good luck to all the contestants in the game.”

It’s likely that he had signed a release prior to Kaitlyn going on the show so that she could speak openly about him on air and that is what she is referring to.

The rest of the cast has also commented on Kaitlyn’s flirty nature after coming in the house with a boyfriend of five years.

Angela Rummans admitted to Tyler on Tuesday’s live feeds that it was “uncomfortable” because of Kaitlyn’s “status at home. “ When Tyler responded, “I don’t want that to look bad on her,” Angela replied, “It already has.”

Kaitlyn was also shown on the live feed video writing “I would drop everything for you,” and later, “I want to kiss you,” on Tyler’s arm while they were in bed together.

Big Brother season 20 airs on CBS Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!