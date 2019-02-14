Celebrity Big Brother has come to an end. Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Dina Lohan, Ricky Williams and Lolo Jones battled it out for the big win on the Wednesday, February 13, finale. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The episode picked up where the last left off — midway through the puzzle HoH competition. It was a close comp, with the exception of Dina, who forgot the rules and was disqualified. Ricky ended up winning the HoH — his first of the season; he put Dina and Kandi up on the block. He then made a final two deal with Tamar. They also agreed that if Kandi or Dina won the veto, obviously Lolo was going up.

However, when it came time for the veto comp, Lolo earned the W. She wanted to get Kandi out so she considered using the veto. She knew that if she put Tamar on the block, Dina would vote to evict Tamar, Lolo would vote to evict Kandi, making Ricky the deciding vote — and she knew Ricky would keep Tamar over Kandi. Of course, Tamar wasn’t into that idea and said she’d be fine to send Kandi home; ultimately, Lolo chose against using it.

So, was Tamar telling the truth? Not so much — she voted to evict Dina and Lolo voted to evict Kandi, leaving Ricky to break the tie, anyways, forcing him to choose between his alliance members’ wants. He didn’t hesitate and voted out Kandi during the live ceremony.

The final four then went to the last HoH competition, which was trivia. It was close — once again, with the exception of Dina — and at the end, it came down to Tamar and Ricky, who were tied. Ricky, once again, won. He then had to choose between Lolo, Dina and Tamar: One would go with him to the final two and the other two would be evicted.

He stepped in front of the living room to announce his decision. “I love you Dina, and it’s been great, but I choose to evict you,” he began, saying goodbye to Dina. He then said: “It’s been great working with you, Lolo. I offered you a deal so I didn’t have to be in the position; you didn’t want it, so I evict Lolo.”

The gasps were audible when he chose to vote off Lolo — and she was very shocked. “He said he offered me a deal; I didn’t think it was fair to the alliance. I’ve always tried to be a team player in this game, even if it’s costly,” the Olympian explained to Julie. “I felt like it was a very one-sided deal and it wasn’t giving Ta an opportunity, and she saved the group at one point.”

She also said that things were going to be very different after the show. “Ricky always said to play this game so that you have friends afterward, and the move he just made, I don’t know if I’d want to finish the friendship,” she said. “I’ve looked out for him so many times in this game … I’m at a loss for words.”

The jury was also shocked to see Lolo, but were excited to all be together again to ask the final two questions. Ricky and Tamar both gave stand-out speeches, and if the game was based on that, they may have tied. However, it wasn’t. In fact, the votes weren’t even close. Every single one went to Tamar.

She was named the winner of Celebrity Big Brother season 2, taking home $250,000! Ricky was awarded the second place prize of $50,000. Meanwhile, Tom Green received America’s Favorite Houseguest!

