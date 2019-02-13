Are you expecting the unexpected? After three weeks, Celebrity Big Brother will come to an end on Wednesday, February 13, with a two-hour finale, but with five competitors left in the game, who will come out on top?

Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones and Dina Lohan will battle it out on the finale. While Ricky, Lolo and Tamar have their bedroom alliance, Tamar also has a final two deal with Kandi.

The singers were familiar with each other before entering the house — in fact, they’ve known each other for nearly 20 years. While they didn’t have the greatest friendship over the years, unaired footage revealed during the Monday, February 11, episode, showed that the women were, in fact, closer than we thought — and probably closer than Lolo and Ricky thought, too.

When Tom Green threatened to put up Tamar on the block, Kandi told him not to because Tamar was her friend. “I don’t want to sound corny, but she called me her friend … and for me, that was a big deal,” Tamar said in the confessional as she began to cry.

Ricky seems to believe that Kandi and Dina are in an alliance, basically because they both were working with Tom. However, neither have been up front — that we’ve seen at least — about working together. In fact, they are rarely ever seen together. (So if they do have a final two deal, kudos to them for keeping it under wraps.)

After the first elimination of the episode, the final four will compete in one last HOH competition: the winner will send two houseguests home, choosing who they’ll sit next to in the end. Then, the jury will return to choose the winner.

Below, we give our guesses on who has the best chances.