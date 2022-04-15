After Travis Barker’s debut on The Kardashians earlier this week, his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, weighed in on whether or not she’ll be watching.

“I’ve never seen an episode of the Kardashians and I won’t start now,” the former pageant queen, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, April 15. “However, I wish them nothing but success. As long as my children are happy that’s all I care about. My ex’s relationship really isn’t any of my business but I wish them continued happiness.”

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021, and their engagement was filmed for The Kardashians, which debuted on Hulu on Thursday, April 14. The moment that Barker popped the question didn’t air during the show’s premiere, but the musician had a large presence in the first episode.

Throughout the premiere, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family said that they have never seen the Poosh founder, 42, happier than she’s been with her fiancé. In a trailer for the series, the wellness guru revealed that she and her beau have been trying to have a baby together.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 11.

The Hulu personality is already mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, with Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. He is also stepdad to Atiana, 23, whom Moakler shares with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and the Box Car Racer founder made headlines when they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The pair’s marriage is not yet official because they didn’t have a license, but the bride later said that she still considers the union as real.

“It’s not called fake married,” she explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. … We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

After the ceremony made headlines, Moakler shared her best wishes for the “newlyweds” in a statement to Us Weekly. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” the former pageant queen said on April 5. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum previously told Us that she thought it was “weird” that her ex-husband had connected with Kardashian over the movie True Romance, which had been meaningful to them during their relationship.

“I called him Clarence in the movie,” she explained in May 2021. “We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

In October 2021, the Famous Stars and Straps founder and his fiancée took their True Romance fandom a step further when they dressed as the film’s main characters, Alabama and Clarence, for Halloween. “It’s like an episode of Punk’d,” Moakler commented via Instagram after the duo shared photos of their outfits.

