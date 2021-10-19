Scott Disick isn’t the only one who isn’t totally rooting for Kravis. Shanna Moakler has had a very public up and down journey regarding her ex-husband Travis Barker’s romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer and the former model were first linked in 2002, welcoming son Landon in 2003 and daughter Alabama in 2005. Two years after tying the knot in 2004, they called it quits. They dated on and off for two more years before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

After Barker began his relationship with the Poosh founder, whom he was friends with for years, in late 2020, Moakler alleged that she signed the divorce papers after she caught the musician with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

“He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. And … at the time Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps,” she alleged at the time. “We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. … He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird.”

Barker, for his part, denied ever hooking up with Kim in his 2015 book, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, but did admit that she was “f–king hot.” Kim later called Moakler’s claims a “false narrative” in May 2021, writing via Instagram Stories: “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

As things heated up with Barker and Kourtney, Moakler told Us in May 2021 that she wasn’t “bothered” by their PDA-filled romance — but worried it is affecting her relationship with her kids.

“I don’t even find [their actions] even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it,” she said at the time. “I don’t have any feelings toward either one of them, like, I’m not jealous of them [Travis and Kourtney], I don’t think about them. If they want to run off into the sunset like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”

A source told Us in July 2021 that Barker and Moakler’s coparenting relationship had “hit rock bottom.”

“She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times,” the insider said. “Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together. She wants to sell her engagement ring … She also wants to sell her wedding ring.”

Three months later, Barker proposed to Kourtney — and Landon and Alabama were among those celebrating the proposal. Scroll through for everything we know about Moakler’s feelings regarding Kardashian’s romance with Barker: