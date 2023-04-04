Together forever. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving fans an inside look into their Italian wedding weekend with a brand-new wedding special titled ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared a first look at the upcoming special via Instagram on Tuesday, April 4, during which she and Barker, 47, joke about their three wedding ceremonies while chatting in bed. “It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one. Vegas was, like, our wild, rock star wedding. Santa Barbara was, like, as traditional as, like, everybody else’s wedding could’ve been,” the Blink-182 drummer recalls in the trailer, as Kardashian adds, “And then, Italy was just really romantic and classic.”

The special is set to debut on Hulu later this month. Per a description from the streaming service, the TV event will feature appearance by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in “private and personal footage” from the “intimate family event full of beautiful moments.”

Kourtney and Braker got engaged in October 2021 and held an unofficial wedding ceremony in April 2022 following the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. At the time, they were unable to obtain a marriage license. They exchanged vows one month later at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse before celebrating with loved ones at their overseas nuptials.

Along with the good times teased in the first look — including how the California native and her husband worked with Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to pull off the event — the special will also dive into the couple’s pre-wedding nerves and struggles. “I felt like I had so much anxiety ‘cause it’s such a vulnerable moment you’re sharing,” Kourtney — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — states in the preview.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Barker — who shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — dealt with his own jitters before the big day. “I just felt like, ‘I’m about to marry, like, the love of my life,’” the musician tells Kourtney in the trailer. “And then, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m about to marry the love of my life,’ and then it all set in.”

Despite facing a few challenges, everything seemingly went off without a hitch. “Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist, and it just felt perfect,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gushed in the clip.

The Poosh founder previously talked about her apprehension going into her wedding day during a season 2 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians in November 2022. “[I am] so nervous. I don’t want to be, like, drugged or anything,” she said on a trip to Milan with Barker and friends.

She continued: “I think about it all the time. Will I survive or will I pass out? It just makes me nervous. It freaks me out. I am like, ‘How did I get to this place?’”

‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis premieres on Hulu Thursday, April 13.