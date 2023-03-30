Like one of her own. Kourtney Kardashian showed Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, lots of love for her 24th birthday.

“Birthday girl!” the 43-year-old reality star captioned a pic of Atiana via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 29. “I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true. May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day!”

Barker, 47, was previously married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. During their relationship, the Blink-182 drummer became stepfather to De La Hoya, whom Moakler, 48, welcomed in 1999 with her ex Oscar De La Hoya. Barker and the former Miss New York USA winner also share son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. Kardashian, meanwhile, welcomed Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick before their 2015 split.

The Kardashians star continued celebrating Atiana via social media on Wednesday, captioning a second pic, “You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!” She aldo posted a photo of them from her and Barker’s May 2022 wedding weekend in Italy.

Later that day, the Poosh founder shared a look at Atiana’s at-home celebration with family and friends, which included four separate birthday cakes. Barker posted a snap of his eldest child blowing out her candles via his Instagram Story after sharing a handful of photos to ring in her big day. “I love this picture of us,” the musician captioned a selfie he and Atiana took on a beach. “Happy Birthday @atianadelahoya I love you.”

Moakler, meanwhile, got emotional in her birthday post for her daughter, sharing a slideshow of pics of the two of them over the years. “I remember the day I found out I was having you! I cried I was so happy. I knew you would be a girl and I knew you would be the most beautiful soul that ever was,” she wrote on Wednesday. “Im [sic] so proud of the young woman you are…so intelligent, so kind and so incredibly talented. How lucky I am to have you as a daughter, I may not have done a lot of things right in life but with you I know I did something right, I love you so much …”

In addition to reposting several birthday messages via her Instagram Story, Atiana also shared photos of flower arrangements she received for her special day, including one shaped like a rabbit and another of white roses. “The sweetest family,” she captioned the latter pic.

In November 2022, the Lemme cofounder praised Barker’s parenting abilities on the season 2 finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Our family is expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for,” she gushed. “I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It is a beautiful thing.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued: “Travis is so passionate about life. He is a really amazing father. I love that because we have all known each other for 10 years — and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other — it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together.”