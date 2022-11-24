Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker an 'Amazing Father' After Pausing IVF

Quality time together. After hitting pause on baby plans, Kourtney Kardashian praised the way she and husband Travis Barker were able to hang out with their kids.
“Our family is expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for,” the Poosh founder, 43, gushed during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24. “I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It is a beautiful thing.”
As viewers watched the group get ready for dinner, Kourtney discussed her admiration for the musician, 47. “Travis is so passionate about life. He is a really amazing father,” she added in a confessional. “I love that because we have all known each other for 10 years — and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other — it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together.”
“I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them,” the businesswoman told cameras in a May episode. “Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”
The Hulu personality later revealed that the couple’s attempts to have their own children was put on the back burner. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kourtney explained during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in September.
One month later, Kourtney admitted she felt “pushed into” doing IVF, saying on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. [We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”
The reality star shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Shanna, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Some of their children appeared on screen during the episode.
Kourtney, who exchanged vows with the drummer in May, has previously opened up about her love for her stepchildren.
"I want to say that I love you and I appreciate you and I miss you guys every day," Travis told his kids ahead of their meal, before his wife referred to their joint dynamic as a "true love fairy tale."
Later in the episode, the pair also talked about the ups and downs of their day. Kourtney started the dinner tradition, saying, "My peak [of the day] was having matcha with you. My pit [of the day] was Mason has friends over and wouldn't come to dinner."
Travis, for his part, added, "My peak is drinking matcha and my pit is ironically not being at the spa on the cleanse."
As season 2 came to an end, Kourtney reflected on how far she has come in her life, saying, "The past few months have just been nonstop. Like all swirled in with planning our wedding and raising our six kids. Doing all of these things with the love of my life just makes it all so special."