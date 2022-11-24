Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker an 'Amazing Father' After Pausing IVF

Quality time together. After hitting pause on baby plans, Kourtney Kardashian praised the way she and husband Travis Barker were able to hang out with their kids.

“Our family is expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for,” the Poosh founder, 43, gushed during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24. “I love the idea of a blended family. I think the more kids the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It is a beautiful thing.”

As viewers watched the group get ready for dinner, Kourtney discussed her admiration for the musician, 47. “Travis is so passionate about life. He is a really amazing father,” she added in a confessional. “I love that because we have all known each other for 10 years — and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other — it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together.”

The reality star shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Shanna, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Some of their children appeared on screen during the episode.

Kourtney, who exchanged vows with the drummer in May, has previously opened up about her love for her stepchildren.

“I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them,” the businesswoman told cameras in a May episode. “Travis is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

The Hulu personality later revealed that the couple’s attempts to have their own children was put on the back burner. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kourtney explained during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in September.

One month later, Kourtney admitted she felt “pushed into” doing IVF, saying on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. [We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

