Like mama, like son! Reign Disick followed in mom Kourtney Kardashian’s footsteps by debuting a new platinum blonde look.

Scott Disick — who shares Reign, 8, along with Mason, 13, and Penelope, 10, with the Kardashians star — showed off his youngest child’s new ‘do via Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 7, four days after Kardashian, 43, unveiled her own lightened locks.

“Laces out,” the Talentless cofounder, 39, captioned the shot of the 8-year-old, who wore his new blonde hair slightly spiked in front. The little one appeared to be in deep concentration as he held a football in his hands.

On Friday, March 3, Kardashian revealed her own hair transformation via husband Travis Barker’s Instagram account.

While giving fans an update on his health — the Blink-182 drummer, 47, underwent finger surgery in February after breaking the digit — Barker shared a video of the Poosh founder looking nearly unrecognizable with bleached tresses praying with him in a hospital room.

When it comes to Reign’s locks, Kardashian has spoken out about her sentimental attachment to her youngest son’s hair.

When talking about what she keeps in her “secret drawer,” Kourtney told sister Khloé Kardashian in a November 2022 sit-down with Interview magazine that she keeps a lock of Reign’s tresses — and likes to “smell it often.”

“I have Reign’s hair, because we didn’t cut his hair until he was 5. So I have his long braid and I smell it often,” Kourtney told the Good American cofounder.

Khloé, 38, for her part, was a little taken aback by her older sister’s admission. “Oh my God. OK That’s nice,” she replied, quickly vetoing Kourtney’s suggestion that she show her the braid.

“Oh no, I’m fine with that,” Khloé said. “It’s like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?”

Though Kourtney and Disick have had their ups and downs over the years — the exes split for good in 2015 after nearly 10 years of dating on and off — they come together for the sake of their children, coming together to celebrate son Mason’s bar mitzvah in December 2022 with a lavish bash at Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood.

Disick has also been candid about how difficult it is for him to see Kourtney settling down with Barker, who has three children of his own. (The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the musician, for their part, are on an in-vitro fertilization journey to have a child together.)

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend,” the New York native said during an episode of The Kardashians that aired in April 2022. “Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”