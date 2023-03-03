Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Pregnancy Rumors After IVF Weight Gain

Perfect just the way she is! Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at haters asking if she’s pregnant after her body changed following past IVF treatments.

“Is she pregnant,” a follower wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 2, while commenting on Kardashian’s new behind-the-scenes snaps from her Lemme Purr vaginal health gummies.

The Poosh founder, 43, fired back, explaining that her current physical appearance is a result of “the after affects [sic] of IVF.”

Kardashian noted: “I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much.” She then quipped, “Also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant? 💛.”

In the pictures, the Kardashians star wore yellow spandex pants, a cropped yellow sweater and matching neon heels. One of the photos showed the University of Arizona alum’s exposed stomach, which seemingly prompted a few people to speculate about a possible pregnancy.

“Guys I didn’t mean to offend anyone,” the initial social media user replied. “I would love it if Kourtney Kardashian were pregnant everybody is beautiful! Love you, Kourtney.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s explanation of her latest photo shoot came five months after she revealed that she and husband Travis Barker had stopped her IVF (in vitro fertilization) journey treatments after not getting pregnant.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” Kardashian told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022. “I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.” (The duo legally wed in California in May 2022 and later exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones in Italy.)

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, already share five children between then. Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, welcomed with Oscar De La Hoya in 1999.

Throughout their IVF process, the musician had his partner’s back. “Travis is fully supporting her every step of the way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022, before the duo shared publicly that they had pressed pause on treatment. “The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other.”

The twosome previously documented their fertility ups and downs on season 1 of The Kardashians. “Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn’t make it to an embryo stage,” Kardashian said during a May 2022 episode of the Hulu series. “We start back again.”

Seven months later, the TV personality explained that she was “finally” starting to get her “energy back” after going off the IVF medication earlier in 2022. “For anyone else going through it, it gets better!” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story in December 2022.