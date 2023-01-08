Back to business! After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paused their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, the reality TV star is finally feeling like her old self again.

“Mornings with @donamatrixtraining,” the Poosh founder, 43, captioned a Saturday, January 7, Instagram Story video of her boxing workout. “Almost a year after last IVF attempt [and my] energy [is] finally back 🥊.”

Kardashian — who married the 47-year-old drummer in May 2022 — had been candid about her desire to have baby No. 4, which would be her first with Barker. The Kardashians star shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-183 rocker coparents Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and former stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” the Lemme entrepreneur revealed in a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

On the Hulu docuseries, Kardashian and Barker documented their frequent doctors’ visits and various cleanses before she underwent an egg retrieval.

“If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real,” the “All the Small Things” musician told GQ that November. “I don’t care if I’m c—ming in a cup or whatever. It’s real life. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.”

While the twosome were eager to expand their family, they ultimately decided to take a break from trying while planning their Italian nuptials.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian told WSJ magazine in September 2022 before detailing the Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse she hoped would help her chances. “It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body.”

She continued at the time: “You do all of that — and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”