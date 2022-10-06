Showing her body some love. Kourtney Kardashian got candid about the lessons she learned amid an unexpected body transformation.

“I am so into my thicker body. I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey,” Kourtney, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, October 6.

The Poosh founder noted that going through IVF changed her body, adding, “My weight — I used to go so much by weight — I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115.”

Kourtney, who tied the knot with Travis Barker in May, has previously opened up about her personal ups and downs amid her fertility journey. (The reality star shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, her husband, 46, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” the TV personality explained to WSJ. Magazine in September.

Earlier this month, Kourtney admitted she felt “pushed into” doing IVF. “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, It’ll happen,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, October 4. “[We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

While cameras were rolling, the entrepreneur used the platform to thank Barker for his support.

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” she explained in a May episode. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

Kourtney added: “I am super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I can do this on my own. I just feel like this is something we have to do together. Making a baby together means we have to be on the same page.”

During the new episode of the Hulu series, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum discussed her excitement for her future. “I also love being curvier. It is just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am,” she told cameras during a confessional.

Scroll down for everything Kourtney shared about her self-life journey: