Keeping it real. Travis Barker opened up about his IVF journey with wife Kourtney Kardashian — and explained why he’s proud to share the intimate details with the world.

“If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real,” Barker, 47, told GQ in an interview published on Thursday, November 17.

The Blink-182 drummer, who hopes to normalize the role men play in their partner’s fertility struggles by showcasing his own on Hulu’s The Kardashians, doesn’t care what details of the journey are portrayed on screen — as long as it’s true to life.

“I don’t care if I’m c—ming in a cup or whatever. It’s real life,” the rockstar explained. “And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.”

Travis and the Poosh founder, 43, tied the knot in May and have regularly used the reality series as an opportunity to document their ups and downs with IVF. In addition to trying for a child together, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the musician are already parents. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The “Rock Show” artist is also the former stepdad of 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of Oscar De La Hoya and Moakler, 47.

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” Kardashian shared during a May episode of the show. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

In September, however, Kardashian told WSJ. Magazine that the couple had pressed pause on fertility treatments after it became too overwhelming. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she revealed.

The California native also discussed her plans to explore the Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse again. “No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days. It’s to reset your body,” she told the outlet, adding that the process is for “cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues.”

While Barker is all for keeping the real on TV, he told GQ on Thursday that there are certain aspects of his relationship that he prefers to keep quiet. After revealing that it was Kris Jenner’s idea to capture his October 2021 proposal on camera, the “All the Small Things” artist explained that he agreed to the suggestion under one condition.

“I can’t see one camera, and Kourtney cannot see one camera,” he said.