Kourtney Kardashian Unveils Surprising Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation

Surprise! Kourtney Kardashian is a blonde.

The reality star’s surprising hair transformation was revealed in a Friday, March 3, post shared by her husband, Travis Barker. The rocker, 47, took to Instagram to thank fans for well-wishes following his recent finger surgery and shared a video of Kardashian, 43, saying a prayer.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery,” Barker captioned the post. “It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it.”

In the clip, the Poosh founder is nearly unrecognizable with bleached tresses. Her locks were pulled back into a tiny bun.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kardashian has not yet revealed the hair change on her own social media account. The makeover comes as quite a shock considering the TV personality has never strayed away from her natural brunette ‘do. For years, she’s sported jet-black locks with occasional brown and honey-colored highlights.

Kardashian’s new hue comes after she debuted her blunt bob in August 2021. She showed off the chop in a series of photos via Instagram at the time, garnering praise from her beau, who she wed in May 2022. “You’re perfect,” Barker commented on the post. Prior to the cut, Kardashian had rocked both waist and shoulder-length strands.

The California native’s shorter locks are perhaps more aligned with her recent edgy style. Since getting with Barker, Kardashian has traded in her preppy aesthetic for a more grunge wardrobe that includes corsets, leather dresses, combat boots and more.

Kardashian and Barker’s wedding even featured a goth glam theme with the Hulu star donning a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kardashian told Vogue: “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way.”

Khloé Kardashian shared her thoughts on the look in a December 2022 episode of Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector” YouTube series. In the clip, Kourtney first asked Khloé, 38, if she enjoyed her and her husband’s European nuptials. “I did,” Khloé replied as her big sister grilled her with: “Did you like my wedding dress?”

After a brief pause, Khloé said, “It was fine,” prompting Kourtney to bust out laughing. The Revenge Body alum then clarified: “I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would’ve loved to see you in that at the afterparty and then something prior.”

Putting Khloé on the spot once more, Kourtney asked her sister if she feels “I changed my sense of style when I started dating Travis?” Without hesitation, Khloé said, “Yes.”