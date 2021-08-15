Chop it off! Kourtney Kardashian did just that recently and unveiled her new look on Saturday, August 14.

The Poosh founder, 42, showed off her new haircut in a series of photos via Instagram. All she added in the caption was simple scissors emoji.

The pictures revealed that Kardashian chopped her waist-length locks to right above her shoulders. The lob (a.k.a. long bob) is a big change for the reality TV personality, who has consistently had long hair throughout most of her time in the spotlight. Even her shorter looks typically don’t go above her shoulders.

Boyfriend Travis Barker approves of the new ‘do. “You’re perfect,” he commented on the post.

Earlier this month, the California native showed off a different haircut. After showing a photo of hacked-off hair on the floor, Kardashian revealed Barker, 45, gave her a chop. The two had been in a 10-day quarantine together, and the haircut was one of many ways they passed the time.

While the “All the Small Things” performer took off several inches, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still had long locks. She debuted the look in a topless photo, and her mane still covered her breast.

It seems she didn’t let the Blink-182 rocker handle the big cut. Kardashian tagged hair stylist Peter Savic on her Instagram Story on Friday, August 13. She simply showed the stylist’s scissors and a lock of her hair on a table.

While Barker didn’t land a permanent position as her hairstylist, their romance is still going strong after the two started dating in late 2020.

“Their relationship has gotten more serious over the past two months,” a source exclusively told Us in April after the drummer posted steamy Instagram pics to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday. “Travis’ post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how crazy he is about her. They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts.”

The two have the approval of each other’s families, including their children. Kardashian shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick while Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Though the Disick kids don’t have their own public social media profiles, Kardashian has shown her kids bonding with Barker in her own posts. The musician gave Penelope a drum kit for her birthday in July and taught her how to play.

Meanwhile, Barker’s kids are on Instagram and have vocally supported their dad’s romance. In a July Instagram video, Alabama called the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star “my stepmom,” and Landon called their relationship “true love” in an April Instagram comment.

Scroll down to see photos of Kardashian’s new haircut: