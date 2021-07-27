Bonding with the Barkers! Kourtney Kardashian has reached the next level of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker’s kids.

In a July 17 Instagram Live video, the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, played “Never Have I Ever.” When asked about meeting any Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, the teenager sweetly said, “That’s my stepmom.”

Barker, 45, and the Poosh creator, 42, went public with their relationship in January. The couple grew close due to their kids, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. (The musician is also the father of son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Scott Disick.)

While Moakler, 46, exclusively told Us in February that she was “happy” for the pair on one condition — that the E! personality is “great to my kids” — the former pageant queen was singing a different tune three months later.

The actress believes that the Los Angeles native “put a wedge” between herself and her children, she exclusively told Us in May.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” the former Miss USA said at the time. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children.”

The Playboy model’s comments came just after her two children bashed her via social media. Not only did Alabama tell her TikTok followers that Moakler has “never completely been in” her life,” but Landon backed up her claims, writing via Instagram: “[She] isn’t in our lives like [Barker] is.”

The Rhode Island native told Us, “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. … I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

In addition to slamming their mom, the teens have also praised their dad and his relationship with Kardashian. Landon called them “true love” in April, and Alabama gushed earlier this month that she is “so happy” for them.