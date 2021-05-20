Setting the record straight? Shanna Moakler is clapping back at her kids’ “false claims” about her absent parenting.

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there,” the former pageant queen, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 18, of son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. “I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

Earlier this week, the Rhode Island native’s eldest child with ex-husband Travis Barker wrote in a TikTok comment that Moakler wasn’t “in [their] lives like” the Blink 182 member, 45. His sister went on to allege via Instagram: “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret.”

The former Bridalplasty host told Us on Tuesday that she believes Alabama spoke out because of a leaked conversation Moakler had with a friend about the teen’s “inappropriate” social media content.

“That really upset her,” the actress explained. “I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

Moakler noted that her kids “grew up on television,” starring on Meet the Barkers from 2005 to 2006, and they are now associated with “a very popular family that is showering them with gifts and attention.” (Barker has been publicly dating Kourtney Kardashian since January.)

“It’s very hard to coparent when your ex or the father isn’t encouraging the children in a way that both parents deserve when you are coparenting,” the Hollywood Exes alum added. “Right now, we have shared custody. Obviously with the [coronavirus pandemic], they quarantined with their dad. … They see their dad as this sort of, like, rockstar.”

While the former Playboy model usually texts her kids to contact them, she told Us, “We’re taking a little siesta until I think things settle down.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper