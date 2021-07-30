Boyfriend or barber?! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s latest show of affection just shook Us to our core. What was it, you ask? The 42-year-old reality star allowed the 45-year-old drummer to whip out a pair of scissors and give her a haircut.

Now, we’re not talking about a little snip here or a little trim there — oh no. He gave her a chop — like, a huge, massive haircut that resulted in many, many inches of hair on the ground.

While the Poosh founder’s final look and information on how this whole on-the-fly hair salon went down is still to be determined, the is some evidence to obsess over.

Kardashian took to Instagram Stories on Friday, July 30, to show a decent amount of her dark brown hair lying on the floor. “Haircuts by @travisbarker,” she captioned the Instagram Stories.

While haircuts are certainly new territory for the couple, switching up appearances isn’t new for the duo.

In May, Barker let the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star give him a tattoo. Yes, that’s right. Kardashian physically took charge of the needle and inked the Blink 182 musician.

“I tattoo,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time, sharing a handful of behind-the-scenes images with her 135 million followers.

Scroll through the pictures and it becomes clear that Kardashian, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, gave Barker an “I love you” tattoo in her own handwriting.

Thats not the only ink the musician has in honor of his girlfriend. He previously got her name inked on his chest in April. The month prior, he got a thigh tattoo that read: “You’re so cool.”

The ink appears to be in Kardashian’s handwriting and is a reference to Quentin Tarantino’s movie True Romance.

In the time that’s passed, the couple has gotten increasingly serious. “They’re very much in love and are deeply connected as a couple,” source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their bond is unbreakable at this point.”

Their close knit relationship appears to extend to their children too. Barker’s daughter, Alabama, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, referenced the Poosh founder as her “stepmom” earlier this week.

While playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” via Instagram live, the 15-year-old gave a pretty buzzy response when asked about meeting any Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars. She answered: “That’s my stepmom.”

Barker also shares son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife.