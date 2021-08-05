Kourtney Kardashian Goes Nearly Nude During Quarantine With Travis Barker

Date night every night! Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share how she was spending her quarantine — and that included a steamy picture of her with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Ten days of quarantine …” Kardashian, 42, captioned a compilation of pics via Instagram on Wednesday, August 4. The set included photos of the reality star watching Mare of Easttown and Manifest. A sweet shot of her children Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was added into the mix as well.

Kardashian also added a sultry pic of her showing off her new shorter hair while topless with Barker, 45, behind her.

“👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 10 days with you,” the Blink-182 drummer commented on the post.

The Poosh founder’s pal Sarah Howard complimented Barker for his hard work writing, “Nice cut @travisbarker 🥇,” to which Kardashian responded, “✂️ good with his hands.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously shared the amount of trust she had in her boyfriend when she let him cut her hair.

“Haircuts by @travisbarker,” she captioned a pic via Instagram Stories of her hair lying on the floor on July 30.

The couple first began sharing their growing relationship in January. Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were officially dating after they were spotted spending time at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California.

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” a source said at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Since then, the pair have continued to show off their PDA-filled romance and have even made some fans wonder if they had recently tied the knot. Many social media users had questions after Kardashian and Barker’s trip to Vegas last month.

“NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas,” hairstylist Glen Oropeza wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the group’s trip with the twosome in July. “There’s nothing like love AND a good time.”

Barker’s daughter Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, added to the speculation when she reposted one of the photos from the trip to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “So happy for you guys.”

Although Kardashian and Barker have not commented on the social media theories, a second source did tell Us that they are “very much in love and are deeply connected as a couple.”

“Their bond is unbreakable at this point,” an insider said last month.