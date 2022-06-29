Travis Barker’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years

Through the years, Travis Barker has faced many health concerns including a plane crash and later a hospitalization shortly after his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian.

In September 2008, the musician was on a plane that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. Following the scary situation, the Blink-182 member chose to not fly again and traveled only by car, boat and train.

Nearly 13 years after the crash, Barker attempted to address his fear of flying with the help of Kardashian. “I might fly again,” he tweeted in June 2021, one month before he boarded a flight on Kylie Jenner‘s private jet from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Barker later reflected on how his relationship influenced his decision to face his fears.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” he shared with Nylon in September 2021. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

Barker noted that he was still adjusting to the major life change. “It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he detailed. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

In June 2022, the band member suffered another health scare when he was seen being transported to a hospital in an ambulance. According to photos published by TMZ, Barker was accompanied by his wife as they arrived at the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles. (Barker and Kardashian exchanged vows one month prior).

Barker’s close friend Kid Cudi took to social media to show his support amid the undisclosed health scare. “Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” the rapper tweeted as the news made headlines.

Scroll down for a breakdown of Barker’s health issues over the years: