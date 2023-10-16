Travis Barker proved he gave a Blink-182 concert his all by showing a glimpse of his injured hand.

Barker, 47, took to his Instagram Story after a concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday, October 15, sharing an image of his knuckles, which were covered with dried blood and forming scabs. His ring and middle fingers were taped together in the photo, seemingly to help his healing process.

Although it’s unclear how the drummer suffered the injury, he also shared pics of his blood-stained pants and a mirror selfie.

Blink-182 is currently on their Hard Rock Tour, which started in May and is set to conclude in April 2024. Last month, Barker briefly left the tour’s international leg “due to an urgent family matter,” per a statement from the band. Shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin were postponed.

Related: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump Photos Before 4th Child Kourtney Kardashian is bumping along as she and Travis Barker prepare to welcome their first child together, her fourth. The Kardashians star, 44, kept her baby bump under wraps until she publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in June. Paying homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, she held a […]

Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, later shed light on the reason for his departure. She revealed via Instagram on September 6 that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” while expecting her first baby with Barker. (The couple announced her pregnancy in June.)

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she captioned a photo of her and Barker holding hands. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Kardashian was “so happy” that her “very scary medical situation” was behind her. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed,” the source added.

The Poosh founder further opened up about her procedure in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia. “Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying [about things that could go wrong in my pregnancy],” she said. “Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful.”

Related: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bonding With Each Other's Kids Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending time with each other’s kids since they started dating, from beach trips to Memorial Day celebrations. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, initially became “close” because of their children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, Penelope […]

She followed her doctor’s orders throughout her pregnancy, which included “no workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Kardashian and Barker unofficially tied the knot in April 2022 at a chapel in Las Vegas before getting married at a California courthouse in May 2022. They held a third wedding later that month, celebrating with friends and family in Portofino, Italy.

Related: Travis Barker’s Health Ups and Downs Through the Years Through the years, Travis Barker has faced many health concerns including a plane crash and later a hospitalization shortly after his wedding to Kourtney Kardashian. In September 2008, the musician was on a plane that killed four people and left Barker with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. Following the scary situation, the […]

Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, whom Molaker, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.