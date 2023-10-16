Travis Barker proved he gave a Blink-182 concert his all by showing a glimpse of his injured hand.
Barker, 47, took to his Instagram Story after a concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday, October 15, sharing an image of his knuckles, which were covered with dried blood and forming scabs. His ring and middle fingers were taped together in the photo, seemingly to help his healing process.
Although it’s unclear how the drummer suffered the injury, he also shared pics of his blood-stained pants and a mirror selfie.
Blink-182 is currently on their Hard Rock Tour, which started in May and is set to conclude in April 2024. Last month, Barker briefly left the tour’s international leg “due to an urgent family matter,” per a statement from the band. Shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin were postponed.
Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, later shed light on the reason for his departure. She revealed via Instagram on September 6 that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” while expecting her first baby with Barker. (The couple announced her pregnancy in June.)
“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she captioned a photo of her and Barker holding hands. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”
A source later told Us Weekly that Kardashian was “so happy” that her “very scary medical situation” was behind her. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed,” the source added.
The Poosh founder further opened up about her procedure in a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia. “Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying [about things that could go wrong in my pregnancy],” she said. “Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful.”
She followed her doctor’s orders throughout her pregnancy, which included “no workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex!”
Kardashian and Barker unofficially tied the knot in April 2022 at a chapel in Las Vegas before getting married at a California courthouse in May 2022. They held a third wedding later that month, celebrating with friends and family in Portofino, Italy.
Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, whom Molaker, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.