Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave a spooky — and sweet — shoutout to their blended brood.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, took to social media on Friday, September 29, to share their Halloween-themed gingerbread house. The edible home features a black roof with purple trim, ghosts in every window and a sign that reads, “Happy Halloween,” on the front door. On the lawn, ghouls and pumpkins are placed all along the grass.

The highlight of the house, however, is the pair’s tribute to their family, with each kid’s moniker written on a badge in orange lettering with a witch hat attached to the roof.

“💀🎃🖤🧡👻,” Kardashian captioned a photo of home via her Instagram Story.

While Kardashian and Barker — who are known for their love of All Hallow’s Eve — are currently expecting their first child together, the duo both have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (The rocker is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.)

After struggling with IVF, Kardashian revealed in June that she was expecting during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. At the time, the Poosh founder held up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant” in reference to his band’s “All the Small Things” music video. A sex reveal party later confirmed the couple is having a boy.

Earlier this month, Kardashian faced an unexpected health scare that required “urgent fetal surgery” due to a pregnancy complication.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram after being released from the hospital. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. … Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

A source later exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian is “relieved” to have the health scare “behind her” — and the TV star was on her feet getting into the spooktacular spirit weeks later. On Sunday, September 24, Kardashian took to social media to show off her latest Halloween decor — which included white pumpkins, a scary painting and a skull — noting that she had to decorate early before Barker returned to tour.

“My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October,” she captioned an Instagram video. “So had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now.”