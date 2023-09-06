Kourtney Kardashian underwent emergency surgery following a complication in her pregnancy.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. “And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian, who uploaded a hospital pic of husband Travis Barker holding her hand, added that this pregnancy was different as she had “three really easy pregnancies in the past.” (Kardashian shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.)

“I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She continued: “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

Moments later, Barker, 47, shared an update on his wife’s hospitalization. “God is great,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support.”

Kardashian’s health update comes less than one week after Barker abruptly left his European Blink-182 tour early for an “urgent family matter.”

“Travis has had to return home to the States,” a statement shared via the band’s Instagram Story read on Friday, September 1. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Hours before the postponement news broke, Barker uploaded pics from a “Prayer Room.” In one snap, the room’s chapel had a “Together We Pray” banner.

Barker had been on tour with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge since May. Barker added in his Wednesday social media upload that the tour will resume on Friday, September 8.

While Kardashian attended several of the band’s early concerts, she did not go to every show considering her late-term pregnancy.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

The insider added: “Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source told Us at the time. “And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family and especially her kids.

Barker also shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 23, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.