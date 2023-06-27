Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian wants to spend as much time as she can with husband Travis Barker as they gear up to welcome their first child together.

“Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

The insider also notes that Barker, 47, calls Kardashian, 44, “all the time” while he’s on the road with his band, Blink-182, and she’s unable to make it to a show. He’s expected to be on a world tour for much of the next year with intermittent breaks.

“He comes home whenever he has a break, and she still plans on attending some of their shows when she can. But Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source says. “And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family, and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need. It’s a really special time in Kourtney and Travis’s life, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic.”

Earlier this month, the Kardashians star surprised fans at one of his concerts by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The couple, who wed in 2022, revealed on Saturday, June 24, they were expecting a baby boy.

While the pair are expecting their first child together, they are both proud parents to children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares three kids: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is father of son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. ​He also parents Atiana, 24, Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship. Sources told Us earlier this month that both of Kardashian and Barker’s exes are delighted for the twosome and have sent congratulations their way.

“Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” an insider revealed to Us. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”

Meanwhile, Disick, 40, also has sweet sentiments for his former partner. “Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” another source exclusively told Us. “Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating. Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept and it took quite a while to get there.”

Before announcing they were expecting, Kardashian had been candid about her desire to have a child with Barker. The reality star previously went through IVF before the pair walked down the aisle in Italy but ultimately stopped.

“I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen,” she explained during an October 2022 episode of “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast while noting she felt “pushed into” trying IVF. “[We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”