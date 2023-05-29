Homesick! Kourtney Kardashian opened up about missing her kids while supporting husband Travis Barker during his Blink-182 tour.

“Haven’t seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven’t seen them ever,” the 44-year-old reality star wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 28. “Cried for the past 2 days. Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!”

Kardashian — who shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — has been on the road with Barker, 47, and his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. The group kicked off the series of concerts on May 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, after announcing the string of shows in October 2022. (The trio reunited after finding out that Hoppus, 51, had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021.)

The Poosh founder has been documenting her time on tour via Instagram. On Sunday, she shared videos and photos from Blink-182’s performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A few days earlier, she posted snaps from Barker’s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wednesday, May 24, event was attended by Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.

In a photo shared via Kourtney’s Instagram Story, the lifestyle guru gave the camera a pout as Kim blew a kiss in the background. Kim, 42, for her part, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the sign above Barker’s dressing room before posting a video of the band on stage during their performance of “I Miss You.”

The Skims cofounder also shared a video of herself and Kourtney dancing to “All the Small Things” with friends Marni Senofonte and Harry Hudson.

The sister hangout came hours before the Thursday, May 25, season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, which teased the beginning of Kourtney and Kim’s feud over the Selfish author’s Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. The disagreement came about after Kourtney and Barker’s May 2022 nuptials in Portofino, Italy. Throughout the duo’s European celebration weekend, the wellness expert and the drummer wore Dolce & Gabbana ensembles, as did the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“My mom has known [Domenico] Dolce and [Stefano] Gabbana for a long time and they were always asking me — even before the wedding — if we could do a book,” Kim explained in the season premiere. “Kourtney and Travis just worked with Dolce and that was her whole vibe of her wedding. Then after the wedding, I got a call saying they wanted me to creative direct their fashion show in Milan. I think this is such a good opportunity that I don’t want to pass this up.”

While Kim initially expressed apprehension over starting the project “too soon” after Kourtney’s wedding, she unveiled her curated line with the luxury label in September 2022.

Kourtney, meanwhile, admitted to being disappointed in Kim’s decision, accusing the SKKN by Kim CEO of using her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

“People think that it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not,” Kourtney said in the teaser, which also showed members of her family weighing in on the drama.