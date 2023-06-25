Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a baby boy on the way.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, uploaded an Instagram video from their sex reveal party on Saturday, June 24. In the clip, the drummer played his kit while the Kardashians star sat on his lap and gave him a kiss. Amid the drumroll, blue confetti was shot into the sky to signify that their first child together will be a boy.

The couple, who got married in 2022 after more than one year of dating, announced in June that they are expanding their family. Kardashian, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, shared the exciting news by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” during a Blink-182 concert in California.

Barker, for his part, is already the father of son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer, who was married to Moakler, 38, from 2004 to 2008, has also remained a father figure to his ex-wife’s 24-year-old daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Before announcing her pregnancy news, the Poosh founder opened up about the pair’s attempts to have a child. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she told WSJ. Magazine in September 2022, four months after exchanging vows with Barker in Italy.

Kardashian admitted one month later that she felt “pushed into” doing IVF, saying on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast: “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. [We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

A source revealed to Us Weekly last month that Kardashian and Barker were still looking to start a family of their own. “Kourtney and Travis have wanted to have a baby since day one and she got pregnant so easily with the other three. I think she didn’t even think about it this time,” the insider exclusively shared with Us at the time. “But since they had it in their mind that the most romantic thing they can do is have a baby together, even when it got tough they never wavered.”

The source added: “[Kourtney] sees everything through, and this is no different. She also doesn’t take no for an answer. She is excited at the prospect of having a baby with Travis just as much as she was on day one. The longer process doesn’t change that for her. It’s a silver lining actually.”

Since announcing her fourth pregnancy, Kardashian has shown off her baby bump progress via Instagram. “Sweet summer,” she captioned a bikini selfie on Saturday.

