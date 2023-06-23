Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is cherishing all the small things while expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder, 44, gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy progress in a new photo shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 22. In the glamorous snap, Kardashian sat on a black stool in a yellow mesh micro mini dress. She paired the leg-bearing outfit with a black varsity jacket and tall black boots.

Kardashian looked effortlessly chic with her hair slicked back into an updo. The highlight of the ensemble, however, was her growing baby bump, which peeked out from under her jacket. Her fingers casually brushed her stomach as she showed off her pre-baby glow.

The photo was accompanied by a poll asking her followers for their “clean body care” recommendations to use during pregnancy. In a subsequent Instagram Story, Kardashian shared screenshots of the various responses. “It’s been a minute since I’ve done this,” she wrote. “I love hearing your answers.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced that she and Barker, 47, are expecting their first child together at his Blink-182 concert on June 17, holding up a sign in the audience that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” The reveal was in reference to his band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus teased during the show after catching a glimpse of the poster. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s relationship in early 2021, and the drummer popped the question in October of that year. The couple held three weddings over the course of 2022: an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas, followed by courthouse nuptials in California and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.

Both Kardashian and Barker are already the parents of children from previous relationships. The Lemme founder shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2006 to 2015. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Fans were thrilled to learn of Kardashian’s pregnancy after she and the musician documented their fertility journey on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Disick, 40, even reached out with well-wishes for his ex.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” a source exclusively told Us after the reveal.

Moakler, 48, was similarly optimistic. “Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” a second insider told Us. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”