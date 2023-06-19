Scott Disick spent Father’s Day with his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children after his ex-girlfriend announced she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

The Talentless founder, 40, was photographed taking Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, to eat at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, June 18. The reality star — who dated Kardashian, 44, off and on from 2006 to 2015 — dressed casually for the occasion in a black pants and a black hoodie.

Disick also shared a few personal snaps of the day via Instagram, uploading a photo of himself riding bikes with his kids. “Very greatfull [sic] day,” Disick wrote. In his Instagram Story, he shared a photo of Penelope on her bike, adding the caption, “My girl.” Reign got a shout-out too, with a photo that showed him waiting for his food at Nobu.

Disick’s Father’s Day posts came two days after Kardashian announced that she and Barker, 47, are expecting their first child together. The Lemme founder publicly shared the news on Friday, June 16, at Barker’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.” The stunt was a nod to the band’s 1999 music video for the song “All the Small Things,” which showed a woman in the crowd holding up the same sign.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on her and Barker’s big news, sharing several behind-the-scenes photos that showed Barker kissing his wife’s stomach backstage. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian captioned the snaps, which also included a photo of her making her sign before the concert.

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in May 2022 after exchanging vows one month prior during an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony. Weeks later, they had a lavish wedding in Italy that was attended by their families and children. Barker shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of Atiana, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kardashian and Barker documented their attempts to conceive a child using in vitro fertilization on The Kardashians, but earlier this year, the pair revealed that they’d decided not to move forward with further treatments.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” Kardashian said during the May season premiere, adding that she and Barker were “officially done with IVF.”

She went on to note that freezing her eggs in the past hadn’t produced the results she hoped it would. “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not,” she explained. “Most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo.”

In March 2021, Kardashian revealed that she’d frozen her eggs after she “got talked into it” by friends and family. “I froze mine and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’”