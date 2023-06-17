Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s first child together.

The Lemme entrepreneur, 44, surprised her husband, 47, with the news during the Friday, June 17, Blink-182 concert while he was on stage. Kardashian held up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” as she danced in the crowd with her daughter, Penelope. (The sign takes inspiration from the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, where a fan held up a similar sign during a gig.) The Kardashians star and the Barker Wellness founder shared footage from the exciting reveal in a joint Instagram post early on Saturday, June 17.

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus exclaimed during the show after he first noticed the sign. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

A shocked Barker immediately climbed down from his drumkit to find Kardashian in the crowd, where they celebrated with a kiss.

The twosome, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month, were immediately toasted by their famous family. Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian shared heart and pregnant woman emojis in the Instagram comments while Barker’s daughter, Alabama, reposted her dad’s video via her Instagram Story. She captioned it, “Baby #7!”

Kourtney and Barker made their relationship public in January 2021 and got engaged nine months later. The Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, held an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony after the Grammys in April 2022 before exchanging vows during a Los Angeles courthouse wedding one month later. In May 2022, the twosome had another celebration in Italy that was attended by their family and children.

The Grammy nominee shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician was married to the former pageant queen, also 47, from 2004 to 2006. As they coparent their kids, Barker has also continued to have a relationship with Moakler’s 23-year-old daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana. Alabama and Atiana both attended Friday’s show as well, sharing concert footage via their respective Instagram Stories.

Kourtney, for her part, shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick. The former couple dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, welcoming Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, before ultimately calling it quits.

Since breaking things off with the Flip It Like Disick alum, 40, Kourtney has denied pregnancy rumors multiple times via Instagram. When social media users speculated that baby No. 4 was on the way in August 2021, the former E! personality replied, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

In March 2022, she sparked speculation again after attending the Oscars with Barker. “Fried olives for two,” she captioned an Instagram Story photo from their post-Academy Awards dinner.

In a trailer for The Kardashians that same month, Kourtney attended multiple doctor appointments with the musician, saying, “Travis and I want to have a baby.”

The University of Arizona grad previously froze her eggs, explaining during an Ellen DeGeneres Show segment in March 2021 that she got “peace of mind” from the process.

“I froze mine and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” Kourtney said at the time. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.’ … After I did it, the doctor was like, ‘I would love you to do one more round just to have good healthy batch, a good amount,’ and I was like, ‘You guys had me one time, that’s it. That’s more than I was gonna do.’”

Kourtney wasn’t sure at the time whether she “even want[ed] to have another kid,” adding, “I’m someone who’s like, ‘What’s God’s plan? Am I supposed to get pregnant on my own at 41? Maybe that’s God’s plan.’ … I live in a Disney world.”

In September 2022, however, the Lemme creator revealed that she and her husband had pressed pause on their fertility process. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped,” the reality star told WSJ. Magazine at the time. “It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

The duo made headlines for allowing cameras to film some of the more intimate moments of their fertility appointments, but Barker said they kept it “real” for viewers going through the same process. “It’s real life. And if any of that can help people — seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman,” he explained to GQ in November 2022. “You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.”