Not on her watch! Alabama Barker has a message for those who have something to say about her makeup choices.

The 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker took to TikTok on April 18 to hit back at social media trolls. “When Kathryn with 3 kids, only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde [hair] & Toms shoes talks about my makeup or age,” Alabama wrote over a clip that showed her laughing. The social media post ended with the influencer – who donned rosy cheeks, a winged eye and lined lips — mouthing the audio, “I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it.”

Alabama’s followers praised her in the comments section with one writing, “This 44-year-old momma loves your hair, makeup, outfits, vibes and videos!” A second social media user commented, “Let them know sis!” as a third added, “I’ll never understand why young girls takin’ care of themselves is frowned upon. You are gorgeous. I love it!”

When a different TikTok user wrote, “I think people are just concerned about the over sexualization of youth in Hollywood/Los Angeles culture,” Alabama asserted, “Well, I’m doing great thank u.”

Through the years, Alabama has become known for her glam. The high schooler often shares “Get Ready with Me” videos via TikTok, giving her fans a step-by-step rundown of how she applies foundation, concealer and more. Most recently, she shared a clip of herself finishing her beat with setting powder as she danced to a rap song.

Alabama’s famous dad has even joined in on the fun. In March 2021, the beauty guru gave the 47-year-old drummer a makeover, covering most of his face tattoos by using KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. As Alabama went to work on Travis’ skin, she shielded the “Blessed” ink on his right cheek, which he said was his favorite marking.

Travis shares Alabama and 19-year-old son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 member has also maintained a close relationship with Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Alabama, Landon and Atiana were all present for Travis’ May 2022 wedding to Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino, Italy. His kids have grown close to the Posh founder, 44, with Alabama gushing over Kardashian on her birthday last month.

“Happy birthday Kourt,” Alabama began via Instagram. “You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom … Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

Alabama’s tribute came after Moakler, 48, threw shade at her kids’ relationship with Kardashian. Moakler engaged with multiple fan comments on April 17 that referred to Kardashian and Travis’ romance.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness,” a follower wrote in the comments section of the Rhode Island native’s Instagram photo, seemingly referring to Kardashian and Travis’ Hulu wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis. Moakler, for her part, “liked” the comment.

Kardashian, for her part, isn’t here for the negativity. “Kourtney thinks it’s unfortunate that Shanna finds it hard to support the love she has for her kids. They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.