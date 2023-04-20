Alabama Barker Praises Best Stepmom Kourtney Amid Shanna Moakler Drama

The drama continues. Alabama Barker dedicated a sweet tribute to Kourtney Kardashian — which came shortly after her mom, Shanna Moakler, slammed their bond.

“Happy birthday Kourt. You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom,” Alabama, 17, who Moakler, 48, shares with Travis Barker, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 18. “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

The social media upload was posted one day after Moakler threw shade at her kids’ relationship with Barker’s wife. (The model also shares son Landon, 19, with the musician, 47. Following his split from Moakler in 2008, Barker maintained a close relationship with his ex-wife’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.)

Moakler engaged with multiple fan comments on Monday, April 17, that referred to Kardashian, 44, and Barker’s romance.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness,” a follower wrote in the comments section of the Rhode Island’s recent Instagram photo, seemingly referring to the Poosh founder and Barker’s Hulu wedding special. Moakler, for her part, “liked” the comment.

After another fan questioned the reality star calling herself “a mom of 6,” Moakler replied, “She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol.”

Eagle-eyed followers have since noticed that the former beauty pageant contestant is not following any of her children on Instagram. Although it remains unclear if that social media change happened amid the drama, Moakler’s kids are not following her back either.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, has previously had periods of estrangement from her children. Their issues first came to light in April 2021 when Alabama claimed her mother was absent from her life.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Moakler’s youngest child wrote to her Instagram followers. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

One month later, Landon told a TikTok troll that the CBS personality “isn’t in [their] lives like” their dad is.

Moakler, for her part, referred to her children’s claims as “false,” exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time, “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. … I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

The former Playboy model later showed her spending time with Alabama and Landon after mending their issues.

“At one point in time, [Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place,” Moakler shared with Us in April 2022. “We have a great relationship with one another. … I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades.”