All the love! Shanna Moakler is celebrating her son Landon Barker’s milestone 19th birthday.

“You are a star seed! You’re light! No one will ever stop my love for you,” Moakler, 47, captioned a Sunday, October 9, Instagram carousel of photos of Landon. “Happy bday!! 🎉 No one will take the love of my children away. My son. My love.”

The teenager, for his part, replied with a heart emoji.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker, whom she was married to between 2004 and 2008. Moakler is also the mother of Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Following the former beauty queen and the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer’s divorce, they prioritized coparenting their children. However, Moakler’s bond with Landon and Alabama hit a snag last year after they alleged she didn’t have a presence in their daily lives.

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there,” the Bridalplasty alum exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

She added at the time: “I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

The Rhode Island native and her youngest children have since reconciled their relationship. “My kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another,” Moakler told Us in April. I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades. My kids and I are in a great headspace.”

The Meet the Barkers alum noted at the time that her then-frosty relationship with the rocker impacted her connection with Landon and Alabama. “[Travis and I are] coparenting really great right now. We’re getting along,” Moakler said. “I’m happy for that.”

The Pacific Blue alum had previously been critical about Barker’s relationship with wife Kourtney Kardashian, claiming their relationship mimics her former marriage. The trio have appeared to have moved beyond any bad blood.

“Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together,” Moakler told Us in an April statement after Kravis’ Las Vegas wedding ceremony.