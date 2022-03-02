Mother-daughter moment! Shanna Moakler shared a sweet selfie with her youngest child, Alabama, amid her split from Matthew Rondeau.

The former pageant queen, 46, tagged the 16-year-old in a Tuesday, March 1, Instagram Story upload. The Rhode Island native went on to post a solo selfie, writing, “Sweet dreams world. My heart is heavy.”

On Thursday, February 24, the Celebrity Big Brother alum and Rondeau, 29, made headlines when the model said their relationship was “over” in an Instagram Live video from Moakler’s account.

“I’m done,” the actor yelled in the footage. “I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Rondeau was “spinning the story.” The Murder Party star was arrested that same day and released from custody after six hours.

In the LAPD report, obtained by Us, the officer described a dispute between the duo, writing, “[Rondeau] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground.. … [He] grabbed [Moakler’s] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries.”

Rondeau’s next court date is in June at Van Nuys Municipality Court. On Sunday, February 27, Us exclusively confirmed that Moakler was issued an emergency protective order, which is valid until Thursday, March 3. Rondeau must not “harass, attack, strike, threaten [or] assault” his ex, nor should he contact her “by any means.” He must move out of her home and remain at least 100 yards away.

Rondeau was in Las Vegas the same day the order was granted, telling his social media followers that he was “feeling good.”

As for Moakler, an insider told Us, “She’s not getting back with him.” Instead, the actress is “doing OK and … just recovering from [the] traumatic experience.”

The Meet the Barkers alum got her hair done on Monday before reuniting with Alabama and the pair enjoyed a movie night. While the former reality star and her daughter have feuded on social media over the years, the teenager showed her mom support following Rondeau’s arrest.

“Just texted my mom,” Alabama told her Instagram followers on February 24. “I’m not sure what happened on her [Instagram] live. I’m in contact with her and she is okay. That man needs serious help!”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

