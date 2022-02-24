Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested shortly after he went on an expletive-filled Instagram Live rant about her, Us Weekly confirms.

The Murder Party star, 29, was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday, February 24, following an altercation with the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 46. His bail was set at $50,000. A source previously told Us that police were en route to Moakler’s home on Thursday “over a dispute.”

Rondeau caused concern earlier on Thursday when he made alarming accusations about Moakler in a video posted on her Instagram account. “So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done,” he said. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

The actor subsequently claimed that the reality star is still hung up on her ex-husband, Travis Barker. (They were married from 2004 to 2008 and share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.)

“We have a laptop that we f–king share together. My name pops up in the f–king laptop; this f–king a–hole is talking to her exes,” he alleged. “She ain’t over f–king Travis, she ain’t over anything. … So that’s what she f–king is. She’s a f–king whore, I don’t give a f–k, you can quote me on it. It’s f–king done.”

Rondeau further claimed that Moakler slept at their neighbor’s house on Wednesday, February 23, instead of at the couple’s home.

Amid the model’s shocking rant, a source told Us that his allegations are not true. “Matthew is spinning the story,” the insider said. “She would never sleep with a married man. The thought of it is ridiculous. She wasn’t cheating on Matthew.”

Rondeau made headlines earlier this month when he unfollowed Moakler’s social media accounts during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Her costar Teddi Mellencamp also claimed during an episode of her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast that the chef wrote “something negative about” the Rhode Island native in a DM to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 40.

“Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” a source told Us earlier this month, noting that she “would not be happy” with his behavior while she was on the CBS reality show.

Although Moakler unfollowed Rondeau upon her exit from the Celebrity Big Brother house, the pair were spotted showing PDA on Tuesday, February 22. However, one day earlier, he slammed the Meet the Barkers alum’s recent interactions with fellow competitor Lamar Odom.

“What I saw and what I heard on the live feeds between Shanna and Lamar was unacceptable, and I was not happy about those word exchanges as I stated earlier,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, February 21, adding that he was “not jealous of Lamar Odom … or any other man.”

Rondeau seemingly clarified his relationship status with Moakler at the time too. “I’m very confident in myself and know my self-worth and what I have to offer,” he shared. “Shanna and I truly do love one another and just never want to let each other go.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.